Veterans Expo Returns To Bloomsburg Fair September 30

BLOOMSBURG — Veterans, active-duty military and retirees will receive free admission to the Bloomsburg Fair Wednesday with proof of their US military service. Additionally, state house member Robert Leadbeter is hosting his fourth annual Veterans Expo at the fairgrounds.

A veterans ceremony begins at 10am on the Free Stage. PA Air National Guard Major General Terrence Koudelka Jr. will be the keynote speaker. Pennsylvania Treasurer and republican gubernatorial candidate Stacy Garrity among the guests.

The expo runs from 11am to 6pm in the Agriculture and Horticulture Building. Veterans can meet with organizations offering information about benefits, care and other opportunities.