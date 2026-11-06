Veterans Community Day Returns To Danville Today

DANVILLE — Today veterans and their families are invited to a free Veterans Community Day at the Danville Area Community Center. The event runs from 10am to 2pm, featuring 15 organizations offering information about veterans’ benefits, healthcare, employment, and community services.

Featured speakers include Dr. Patricia Segee of the Williamsport Vet Center and US Army veteran Tim Egan. Pennsylvania’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the US Department of Veterans Affairs will also participate. Lunch is provided, and admission is free for veterans, military families, and the public.