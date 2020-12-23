Valley Players Named With All-State Football Team Honors

UNDATED – Some Valley football players have been given some all-state football team honors the past two days. Wednesday, five players were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State team. Those include Shikellamy’s Duncan Weir, Selinsgrove’s Ryan Aument and Teague Hoover, and Lewisburg’s Owen Ordonez and Jack Landis. Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish was name the state’s coach of the year for the team’s run to the state final – six players made the team as well.

Tuesday, Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia was named 2A state player of the year, and Danville had three players on the 3A team – those included K.J. Riley, Carson Persing and Mason Raup.