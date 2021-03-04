Valley Business Won’t Close for COVID Shutdown Orders

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Snyder County business owner says he’s defying a state order to close due to COVID-19 violations. The Daily Item reports that Emanual Lapp, owner of Eagles Wind Coffee House in Shamokin Dam says he received a notice from the Department of Health to close for failure to enforce the mask requirement.

Eagles Wind Coffee House was among five restaurants statewide ordered to close in the state Department of Agriculture’s inspections between February 22 and 28.

Shamokin Dam Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine says no one has called the borough with complaints about any businesses not following COVID precautions. Hovenstine says he’s been in the coffee house and noticed employees not consistently wearing masks, but some customers have. He says he’s never said anything because he didn’t know about possible medical excuses preventing some from wearing one. Hovenstine says its ‘their risk’ to not wear a mask.

Eagle Wind is the second county restaurant ordered to close, after The Middleburg Auction Barn Restaurant was given notice last month.