Vaccinations Up, Restrictions Being Eased, Despite Climb in Cases

HARRISBURG— The state is still on track to relax some pandemic restrictions next week. Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam says they are continuously watching the data but things look good.

“We are closely watching our case counts, our hospitalizations, and our deaths. We are also really investing in what today’s announcement indicates which is a progression through having a greater population vaccinated,” Beam said.

The state announced Thursday that they will accelerate vaccinations in conjunction with new guidelines put out by the federal government, opening up appointments to Phase 1B on Monday. Beam says that just because a new phase opens, does not mean those in prior phases cannot still schedule an appointment for vaccination. Phase 1C residents can start scheduling appointments on April 12, and all residents April 19.

Case counts have gone up recently, in part due to COVID variants.

“The variants are contributing factors to the increase in cases, no doubt, but we are going to continue to try to increase our ability to have an understanding of really how many of our cases are generated by variants to understand the presence in Pennsylvania,” Beam said.