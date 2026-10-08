Utility Work Starts Next Week in White Deer Township

Drivers are advised a utility project will begin next week on New Columbia Road (Route 1008) and Old Route 15 (1011) in White Deer Township, Union County.

Beginning Monday, October 12 , a contractor working for UGI Utilities Inc. will begin replacing a natural gas main on New Columbia Road between the intersection with Old Route 15 and Fawn Drive and on Old Route 15 between Cemetery Road and Foresman Drive. Drivers can expect daily single lane conditions under flagging between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

Drivers can expect delays and should drive with caution in the area. This project is expected to be completed in late December 2026 .

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com.