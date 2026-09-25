US Congressman Meuser Responds To Debate Criticism

WASHINGTON — The latest on the 9th district debate discussion.

US Congressman Dan Meuser is responding to criticism that he declined two proposed televised debates with Democrat Rachel Wallace.

Cong. Meuser says he never refused to debate (at all) and did agree to the October 20 event at Penn State Schuylkill.

Meuser says he expects that debate to be livestreamed and widely covered throughout the 9th District. Cong. Meuser says one debate will clearly show differences between the candidates. He also says his remaining campaign schedule is filled with constituent events, campaign appearances, and previously scheduled commitments.

Wallace has said voters would benefit from additional debates before the November election.