UPMC Williamsport Names New EMS Medical Director

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport and Susquehanna Regional EMS have named Dr. Michael Reihart as their new EMS medical director. NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… UPMC says Dr. Reihart brings more than 30 years of emergency medicine and EMS leadership experience.

Dr. Reihart previously served 24 years as a regional EMS medical director and chaired the state Health Department’s Medical Advisory Committee. UPMC North Central Pennsylvania Market President Patti Jackson-Gehris says his experience will strengthen patient safety and emergency care across the region.