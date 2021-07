SUNBURY – Watch for workers along Market Street in Sunbury this week . . . PennDOT says UGI has scheduled a long-term work project on the gas main in the downtown. Lane restrictions along Market Street between Front and Seventh streets will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Motorists can expect flaggers each day until 4:30 p.m. An overnight crew will be added June 11, working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.