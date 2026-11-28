Coal Township Opens Warming Centers Amid Power Outages

SHAMOKIN — Hundreds of people are still without power in the Shamokin area. An extended power outage in Coal Township, Northumberland County, prompted officials to establish warming centers for affected residents. Township officials say PPL estimates power will be restored by 10pm Sunday.

The Coal Township Municipal Building will be open Sunday from 10am to 6pm, providing warmth and limited phone-charging facilities. Service animals are welcome, but pets cannot be accommodated.

The Maine Fire Company on West Independence Street also opened its social quarters Saturday evening to affected residents. Township officials are posting updates on the Coal Township Municipal Office Facebook page.

PennDOT Updates Road Closures Following Thanksgiving Storm Damage

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT’s Saturday update indicated several roads have reopened following Thanksgiving’s heavy rain and damaging winds. Bradford County…Still impacted: Steam Mill Hollow Road — lane restriction between Spring Hill Road and Huff Hill Road in Tuscarora Township due to flooding.

Lycoming County

Route 864 — REOPENED between Vandine Road and Lockard Road in Mill Creek Township.

Highland Lake Road — REOPENED between Route 220 and Birch Still Road in Shrewsbury Township.

Beaver Run Road — REOPENED between Lairdsville Road and Beaver Lake Road.

Muncy Exchange Road — remains closed between Swank Hill Road and Michael Hollow Road.

Montour County – Muncy Exchange Road — remains closed between Anthony Township, Montour County, and Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. Motorists can check current road conditions at 511PA.com.

Thousands Remain Without Power Following Thanksgiving Day Storm

SUNBURY — Thousands of PPL customers remain without power. The latest figures show nearly 6,000 outages across 17 counties, with Schuylkill County remaining the hardest hit. Locally, Northumberland County has 456 outages, followed by Lycoming County with 193. Some power restoration estimates extend into Sunday evening.

PPL Outages by County:

Columbia — 57

Dauphin — 373

Luzerne — 128

Lycoming — 193

Northumberland — 456

Schuylkill — 1,838

Snyder — 14

Customers can check restoration estimates and report outages at pplelectric.com.