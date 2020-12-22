UPDATE: Liverpool Man Arrested for Robbery at the Target Pharmacy

WKOK Staff | December 22, 2020 |

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Liverpool man was arrested and charged with robbing the CVS pharmacy inside the Target store at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County on Monday.  State police say 36-year-old Eric Shingara approached a pharmacist at the store around noon, placed a plastic bag on the counter and demanded prescription medication.  Troopers say when the pharmacist did not act immediately to his demands, he pulled out a knife.

 

The pharmacist told Shingara she had no access to what he was demanding, so he fled the scene in a vehicle.  Shingara was arrested at his home last evening.  He was arraigned and bail was set at $30,000.  No injuries were reported.

