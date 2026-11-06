Unsafe Bridge On Comfort Road To Close

SEVEN POINTS — An unsafe bridge in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County, will close as early as today…that’s an update from township supervisors. Rockefeller Township officials say PennDOT determined the county-owned bridge on Comfort Road requires major repairs.

The bridge is located between Brush Valley Road and Miller Road. The closure could begin today or Monday. Repairs are scheduled for the spring or summer of 2027. Township officials say they were only recently notified of the closure and are asking residents for patience.