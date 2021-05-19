Union Now ‘Moderate,’ Montour ‘Low’ for COVID Spread After Changes

HARRISBURG – Two Valley counties saw their level of transmission of COVID-19 drop, just a day after the Department of Health released the weekly Early Monitoring Dashboard update. Department of Health Deputy Secretary Maggi Barton says Montour County is now in the ‘low’ category for COVID spread, and Union County is now ‘moderate.’

In Tuesday’s update, the health department had Montour still ‘moderate’ and Union still in the ‘substantial’ category. Barton says health officials had omitted one day’s data in Tuesday’s update, and that was the reason for the change.

Northumberland and Snyder counties are still in the ‘moderate’ category, meaning all Valley counties are no longer in the ‘substantial’ category, which is the highest rate of COVID transmission.