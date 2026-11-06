Union County Sheriff Hosts Fraud Prevention Workshop

LEWISBURG — A local sheriff is holding a scam prevention program.

Union County residents can learn how scammers operate during a free fraud prevention workshop next Tuesday , November 10th . Sheriff Scott Hahn’s office and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office will present “The Scammer’s Playbook.”

The interactive program will explain how criminals build false relationships, gain trust, and create urgency to manipulate victims. Participants will also learn about emerging technology, warning signs, and common scams.

The workshop runs from 1pm to 3pm at Country Inn and Suites on Walter Drive in Lewisburg. The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging is also participating. To reserve a seat, call the Sheriff’s Office at 570-524-8716.