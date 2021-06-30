Union County Public Library Reopening After Renovation

LEWISBURG – After a renovation project, the doors to The Public Library for Union County are open. Starting July 1, in-person browsing will be allowed again.

Officials at the library say all the libraries various facets will be back in use including the lounge areas, use of the copying machines, and use of public computers. The limit on public computer sessions are even extended to 60 minutes and they say the public can once again attend the available scheduled programs.

Masks are encouraged for individuals who are not fully vaccinated, but are not required for those who are fully vaccinated. Patrons can still place orders online or by phone for pickup.

The Public Library for Union County hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 930am – 830pm, Wednesday and Friday 930am – 5pm, Saturday 10am – 2pm, and closed Sundays.