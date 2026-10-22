Union County Orders Halt To Data Center Construction

GREGG TOWNSHIP — Union County has ordered a developer to stop construction at a proposed electrical substation near Allenwood. The Standard-Journal reports commissioners issued a cease-and-desist letter to PNK Group, citing missing county approvals.
Commissioners previously rejected the substation proposal at Great Stream Commons, although Gregg Township granted approval in August. Commissioners Chairman Preston Boop says attorneys for both sides are now discussing the matter.
Residents again voiced concerns about the proposed three-building data center campus near residential neighborhoods. Gregg Township supervisors will consider zoning changes and conditional use approval during a hearing at the Warrior Run Area Social Hall.