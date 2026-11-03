Union County Officials Address Duplicate Mail-In Ballots

LEWISBURG — One area county mailed out too many ballots.

Union County election officials say some voters received duplicate mail-in ballots because of a printing error by an outside vendor. The county issued a statement Monday acknowledging the mistake and assuring voters the problem has been addressed.

Officials say Pennsylvania’s statewide voter registration system prevents more than one ballot from being counted under the same voter’s name. The county emphasizes that duplicate ballots cannot result in duplicate votes being counted.

Residents who received a second ballot are encouraged to destroy the extra copy. Questions can be directed to the Union County Elections Office at 570-524-3894.