Union County Library Announces Final Book Sale Of Year

LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County is preparing its final book sale of the year, this Wednesday through Saturday . The four-day event will feature gently used books, DVDs, and jigsaw puzzles, with volunteers restocking selections daily.

The sale runs from 9:30am to 5pm Wednesday , Friday , and Saturday , with extended hours until 7pm Thursday . Saturday features a special fill-a-bag sale, allowing shoppers to fill a library-provided bag for $25.

The sale takes place in the library’s Community Room at 255 Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg. Proceeds support library programs and resources, with cash, checks, and credit cards accepted.