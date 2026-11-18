LEWISBURG — Inmates at the Union County Jail in Lewisburg will soon be able to purchase nicotine pouches. The Standard-Journal reports Warden Ryan Boatman discussed the plan with county commissioners Tuesday .

Boatman says nicotine withdrawal can contribute to behavioral problems among inmates who previously smoked or chewed tobacco. He expects the move to reduce contraband, improve inmate behavior and generate additional commissary revenue.

The Standard Journal says commissioners expressed no opposition, determining the change does not require prison board approval. Boatman also proposed creating a deputy warden position to strengthen jail leadership without increasing the facility’s budget.