Union County Grants Target Sewers, Parks, And Infrastructure

MIFFLINBURG — Several state gaming-funded grants will support infrastructure and recreation projects across Union County. Mifflinburg Borough will receive more than $371,000 to replace deteriorating sewer mains dating to the 1950s and 1960s.

Gregg Township Municipal Authority will receive $400,000 for sewer line rehabilitation serving parts of Union and Lycoming counties. The system also serves businesses, the Lycoming County landfill and the Allenwood federal prison complex.

White Deer Township will receive more than $92,000 to replace playground equipment at West Milton Memorial Park. The grants were approved through Pennsylvania’s statewide Local Share Account program.