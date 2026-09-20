Union County Event Simulates Challenges Of Recovery

LEWISBURG — The Union County Resource Center hosted a recovery simulation Friday designed to show participants the challenges people face while overcoming substance use. CMSU Behavioral Health and Developmental Services led the exercise.

Participants were assigned identities and navigated simulated stops for probation, courts, transportation, housing and other services. Organizers say the goal was to demonstrate how difficult it can be to meet requirements while maintaining recovery.

The event later shifted to a community block party organized by Susquehanna Valley Mediation and Gaudenzia. The gathering featured live music, free food, yard games and local service providers.