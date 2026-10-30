Regional Immigrant Group Plans Lewisburg Community Event

LEWISBURG — A regional immigrant support organization will hold a public program tonight in Lewisburg focusing on immigration and local families. SUN Immigrant Community Support serves Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties.

The group says its volunteers have assisted 18 families this year whose loved ones were taken into immigration custody. Support has included food, gas cards and help reaching medical appointments and immigration proceedings.

The program, called “The Journey: Immigration, Family, and the American Story,” will feature local experiences involving immigration enforcement and family separation. The event begins at 7pm at the CommUnity Zone, 328 Market Street in Lewisburg.