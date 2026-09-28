UGI Gas Main Work Begins In Danville

DANVILLE — A fall gas line project starts today in Danville.

UGI Utilities says they’ll start a natural gas line replacement project in Danville starting today . They don’t say which streets they’ll be on when, but they do say there will be parking and lane restrictions.

The project is expected to continue through early November. Work will affect portions of Mill, Center, Ferry and Pine streets. Construction is scheduled weekdays from 7am to 5pm.

The utility says some of their gas customers may experience temporary service interruptions while crews complete the work. Workers may also need access to properties to inspect and relight equipment. The project will replace natural gas mains and create opportunities for additional properties to convert to gas service.