Two Vehicle Garage Gutted In Snyder County Fire

BEAVER SPRINGS — Firefighters from Snyder, Union and Mifflin counties responded to a garage fire Sunday morning in West Beaver Township, Snyder County. The blaze was reported in a detached, two story, two bay garage, around 7:30am on Stage Road.

Volunteers from Bannerville, McClure, Beaver Springs, Beavertown, Middleburg and Penns Creek were among those responding. Three Mifflin County departments also assisted. The cause of the fire is not known. No injuries were reported, and the fire was under control by about 11am.