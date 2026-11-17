NORTHUMBERLAND — Two railroad excursions this weekend will collect toys for children throughout the Susquehanna Valley. North Shore Railroad will host its 23rd annual Larry Maynard Toys for Tots Ride Saturday .

Small railroad maintenance cars, known as speeders, will travel from Northumberland through Danville, Rupert, Bloomsburg, and Berwick. Sunday ‘s collection along the Union County Industrial Railroad will include stops in White Deer, Lewisburg, and Winfield.