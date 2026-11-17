NORTHUMBERLAND — Two railroad excursions this weekend will collect toys for children throughout the Susquehanna Valley. North Shore Railroad will host its 23rd annual Larry Maynard Toys for Tots Ride .
Small railroad maintenance cars, known as speeders, will travel from Northumberland through Danville, Rupert, Bloomsburg, and Berwick. ‘s collection along the Union County Industrial Railroad will include stops in White Deer, Lewisburg, and Winfield.
Residents are encouraged to meet the railroad volunteers at designated stops and donate new, unwrapped toys. ‘s excursion begins at 8:30am and ‘s at 9am, with detailed schedules available on North Shore Railroad’s Facebook page.