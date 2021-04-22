Two New Valley COVID Deaths, 116 Active Bucknell Cases

HARRISBURG – Two new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the Valley for the first time in a few days, and Bucknell University’s current outbreak continues growing.

In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health reported two new deaths locally – on in Montour County, now with 63 total, and one in Snyder County with 83 total. Northumberland County has had 342 deaths, and Union County 86. 52 new statewide deaths were also reported in Monday’s update, for a total of 25,879 since the start of the pandemic.

On its dashboard Thursday, Bucknell University has 116 total active cases, that’s 13 more than Tuesday – 114 among students, two among faculty and staff. So far this semester, 509 students and faculty have had the disease, and 68% of the university’s isolation space is in use. University officials say there are still no plans to put restrictions back into place after an outbreak on campus at the beginning of the semester.

Susquehanna University has 13 students and three faculty members with the virus currently. 129 have had COVID since the start of the semester.

In other updates from the state, there are 4,192 new cases, for a total of 1,122,662 cases in Pennsylvania, of which 89% have recovered. Locally, there are 62 more cases. Northumberland County has the sharpest increase with 33 more cases; their total is 9,061 cases since the pandemic began. There were 18 new cases in Union County (5,788 total), nine new cases in Snyder County (for a total of 3,474) and two new cases in Montour County (1,923).

The number of vaccinations is growing; locally 1,649 more people have had at least a shot of vaccines.

Snyder County has 308 more people with at least one dose (19,187 total, 8,019 have two, 11,168 have one shot).

Union County has 509 more people with at least one dose (23,323, total, 13,689 have two, 9,654 have one shot).

Northumberland County has 677 more people with at least one dose (54,519, 24,816 have two, 29,703 have one).

Montour County has 155 more people with at least one dose (17,141 total, 7,856 have two, 9,285 have one).

To date, we have administered 7,571,893 doses total through April 22:

First/single doses: 4,873,194 administered Second doses: 2,698,699 administered



Meanwhile, 2,808 people are hospitalized, with 571 in the ICU and 281 on ventilators. Local hospitalization numbers are relatively the same: Geisinger Danville has three new patients, with 47 total COVID-19 patients, 15 are in intensive care and 10 on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin still has three coronavirus patients, two of whom are in intensive care, and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 24 total patients, of whom, seven are in intensive care.