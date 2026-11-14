Two Natural Gas Power Plants Proposed In Luzerne County

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Two massive natural gas power plants could be built in Salem Township, Luzerne County, to supply a proposed data center. NorthcentralPA.com reports PPL is partnering with data center developer QTS on the project.

The facilities would generate approximately 2,000 megawatts of electricity, with an estimated investment of $5 billion to $7 billion. The plants would operate independently of the nearby Susquehanna nuclear power station.

PPL says the natural gas plants could begin operating in 2032 and 2033, with battery storage and fuel cells coming earlier. The companies have reached preliminary commercial agreements, but construction has not been approved.