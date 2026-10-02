Two More Victims ID’d, PSP Issues Warning on Gold Scam

Two More Maryland Victims Identified In Gold Scam

MILTON — Two more Maryland victims have been identified in a widening gold scam investigation tied to a state police stop near Milton. State police now say the case involves multi-million-dollar losses.

Troopers say a 67-year-old Waldorf woman lost about $275,000 in gold coins. A 77-year-old Preston man lost about $278,000. Police previously identified an 87-year-old Mechanicsburg woman who lost about $1.5 million and a Rixford woman who lost about $259,000.

Both Maryland victims were unaware they had been scammed until contacted by state police. Anyone with information should call 570-560-0625.

Meantime…

State Police Warn Public About Multi-State Gold Scam

MILTON — Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents to be cautious as investigators continue tracking a multi-state gold scam. Troopers say scammers pose as federal agents and convince victims their identities or bank accounts have been compromised.

Victims are then told to withdraw savings, buy gold bars or coins, and turn the gold over to a courier. State police say legitimate law-enforcement agencies do not demand gold or cash.

Investigators believe additional victims may still be unidentified. Anyone who may have turned over gold or large amounts of cash should contact state police at 570-560-0625.