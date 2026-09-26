Two More Felony Arrests Locally, CSAM, and Meth

State Police Detail Shamokin Child Pornography Charges

SHAMOKIN — State police say they’ve arrested a Shamokin man on child pornography charges. They say case against 48-year-old Matthew Kurtz began with information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Troopers say a social media account linked to Kurtz’s South Rock Street home was possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material. A search warrant was later executed on electronic devices at the residence.

Kurtz faces six felony counts of possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and one felony communications charge. Bail was set at $75,000, and Kurtz was sent to Northumberland County Prison.

Coal Township Man Indicted On Methamphetamine Charges

COAL TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on methamphetamine trafficking charges. WOLF reports 28-year-old Joshua Dinklocker of Coal Township faces two federal drug counts.

Prosecutors allege Dinklocker distributed methamphetamine and possessed more than 50 grams with intent to distribute. The alleged offenses occurred June 28 in Northumberland County.

Shamokin police investigated the case with assistance from the FBI. The most serious charge carries a maximum possible penalty of 40 years in prison. An indictment is an accusation, and Dinklocker is presumed innocent.