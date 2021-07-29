Two Mifflinburg Residents Charged After Struggle with Officers

MIFFLINBURG – A state police response to a criminal mischief report recently became a struggle involving troopers and two Mifflinburg residents. State police say it happened July 20 in Union County’s West Buffalo Township.

They say they tried to arrest Brad Spaid for criminal mischief…he resisted…and then they say Joyce Spaid tried to intervene and a struggle ensured with her too.

Later, state police say she filed a false claim that troopers were too violent during the arrest, but officers say the audio and video recordings of the incident showed that that claim was baseless.