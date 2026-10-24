Two Middleburg Residents Charged After Dogs Found Dead

WKOK Staff | October 24, 2026 10:12 pm |

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Two Middleburg residents face animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found strangled by their leashes in Snyder County. NorthcentralPA reports state police discovered the animals September 7th at a property along New Berlin Highway.

Investigators say the dogs became entangled in leashes tied to a cage, causing the restraints to tighten around their necks. Three other dogs were found alive inside the enclosure.  David Stowe and Melissa Herman each face two misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

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Written by WKOK Staff