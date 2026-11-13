Two Men Charged In Turbotville Woman’s Overdose Death

TURBOTVILLE — Two men face dozens of felony charges in connection with a Turbotville woman’s fatal drug overdose in 2024. NorthcentralPA reports 41-year-old Nathan Peterman, the victim’s fiancé, and 64-year-old Eugene Penny of Milton were recently charged.

Investigators say 39-year-old Allison Chappell died at Geisinger Medical Center after suffering acute fentanyl toxicity. Police found evidence of repeated drug purchases involving prescription fentanyl patches and other narcotics.