Two Juveniles Injured In Horse And Buggy Crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two juveniles were injured evening when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy in Northumberland County. The News-Item reports the crash occurred around 5:30 on Schwaben Creek Road, near Sheep Lane and the village of Red Cross.
Herndon Fire Chief Ron Hinkley says one juvenile was flown to a hospital, while another was transported by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.
The buggy was reportedly traveling west when it was struck from behind by a Ford Edge. The horse escaped and apparently returned to its farm. State police are investigating. The crash occurred about a mile from a horse-and-buggy collision that killed two children.