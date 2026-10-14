Two Juveniles Injured In Horse And Buggy Crash

Ali Stevens | October 14, 2026 6:44 am |

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two juveniles were injured evening when a vehicle struck their horse-drawn buggy in Northumberland County. The News-Item reports the crash occurred around 5:30 on Schwaben Creek Road, near Sheep Lane and the village of Red Cross.

Herndon Fire Chief Ron Hinkley says one juvenile was flown to a hospital, while another was transported by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released.

The buggy was reportedly traveling west when it was struck from behind by a Ford Edge. The horse escaped and apparently returned to its farm.  State police are investigating.  The crash occurred about a mile from a horse-and-buggy collision that killed two children.

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Written by Ali Stevens