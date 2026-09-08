Two Injured In UTV Crash Near Leck Kill

LECK KILL — Two people were injured in a UTV crash Monday evening on a farm near Leck Kill in Upper Mahanoy Township. The News-Item reports both victims were trapped after the crash along Old State Road, with one reportedly unresponsive.

Emergency crews were called about 5:45 p.m. and used UTVs and a civilian pickup to reach the remote scene. Responders brought both victims out in the pickup bed about 30 minutes later.

The News Item reports that a medical helicopter departed from a landing zone near the Leck Kill Senior Living Center about 6:50 p.m. State police, emergency medical crews and firefighters from several communities responded.