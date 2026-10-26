Two Fires Bring Out Volunteer Firefighters Across Region

SHAMOKIN DAM — Volunteer firefighters responded to two separate fires Sunday in Snyder and Northumberland counties, with no injuries reported:

CSR 911 tells us, the first call came around 9:30am at the Travelodge Motel along Routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam. Firefighters from eight departments were dispatched because of the building’s high occupancy, finding smoke and flames in one room. A fire marshal will assist in investigating the cause.

Northumberland County Communications tells us, around noon, volunteers responded to a burning butcher shed along Shingara Lane in the Sunbury area. Crews found a working fire with light smoke throughout the smaller structure and remained on scene about half an hour.