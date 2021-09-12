Two Females Struck By Car in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Two females have been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Sunbury last night. Northumberland County Communications says the incident took place sometime last night at Seventh and Reagan Streets.

According to The Daily Item, one person has been detained by Sunbury Police. Officers tell The Daily Item multiple people were arguing upon their arrival. They have not said if the driver would be charged, and all identities have not been released. Seventh and Reagan Streets were closed for a time but have since reopened, and an investigation is ongoing.