Two Arrested After Sunbury Drug Bust

SUNBURY – Sunbury Police arrested two city residents after a big drug bust early Wednesday morning. Officers arrested 31-year-old Juan Dockey and 28-year-old Donelle Mayhorn. Officers seized about 21 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say another male in the home was taken into custody for a state parole warrant from. A district judge arraigned Dockey and Mayhorn on numerous drug charges each. Both are jailed in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.