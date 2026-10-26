Two-Alarm House Fire Draws Crews To Montour County

DERRY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters from two counties responded to a two-alarm house fire in Montour County early Monday morning. The call came around 6:30am for a working fire at 134 Hillside Drive in Derry Township.

Fire Chief Gary Roberts quickly upgraded the response to a second alarm, bringing additional equipment and personnel to the scene. Crews from Danville, Washingtonville, East End, Valley Township, Liberty Township, Millville, and Southside Fire Company were dispatched.

Emergency medical personnel from GEMS also responded to the scene. There was no immediate word on injuries, the extent of damage, or what caused the fire.