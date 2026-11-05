Two-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Home Near Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG — Firefighters from Union and Snyder counties battled a two-alarm house fire near Mifflinburg. Union County Fire Wire reports the fire broke out near Eighth Street and Grand Valley Road around 4:30 p.m.

Dispatchers initially reported a garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the house. Mifflinburg, New Berlin, and several neighboring fire companies responded as crews worked to contain the flames.

Firefighters later reported the fire was under control, and all responding units were eventually released. The home was heavily damaged and three people were displaced