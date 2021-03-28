Truck Rollover Causes Mess on Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam Saturday

SHAMOKIN DAM — A truck rollover on Routes 11/15 in Snyder County tied up traffic for several hours Saturday. CSR 911 says it happened around 5:30 p.m. when a semi truck rolled over in the southbound lanes at the split of Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam.

A post on the Shamokin Dam Fire Company Facebook page says crews worked to mitigate an active diesel fuel leak and used hazmat equipment to clean up a small oil spill. Reports says the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No word from police on other drivers involved or injuries at this time.

Crews were on the scene for about 3 hours while cleanup was underway.