Troopers Looking For Suspect After Attempted Pharmacy Robbery

MONROE TWP – Selinsgrove state police are looking for a suspect and his accomplice after an attempted robbery at CVS/Pharmacy inside Target in Monroe Marketplace. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident occurred at noon Monday in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Troopers say an unknown actor attempted to rob the pharmacist and then fled in a Gold Honda CVR in an unknown direction.

Troopers say the actor was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and sunglasses. Photos provided by troopers also show an accomplice with the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Selinsgrove troopers at 570-374-8145.