Troopers Looking for Man After Exposing Himself on Rail Trail

LEWISBURG – Milton state troopers are looking for a male suspect who they say exposed himself to a female along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Union County.

Troopers say the incident was reported between 1 and 2 p.m. Tuesday along the trail in the area of Skunk Hollow Road in Buffalo Township. Troopers say similar incidents have been reported over the past several days along different locations on the trail.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-8, 20-23 years old, with blue jeans, cowboy boots, plaid shirt, shorter brown curly hair, and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milton troopers.