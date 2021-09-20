Troopers Hosting Safety Seat Check Event Tomorrow

SELINSGROVE – Make sure your child passenger is secure in a child seat–that’s the message during National Child Passenger Safety Week. State police will holding a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check event on Tuesday, September 21 from 7am to 3pm at the DH&L Fire Company on Bridge Street in Selinsgrove.

They say it is for parents curious about safety installation and child passenger care. Parents looking to attend are encouraged to have their seats installed prior to coming to the event so the Safety Technician can check for proper installation and use.

For more information, contact the PSP of Selinsgrove at 570 374 – 8145.