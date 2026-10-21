Transitions Of PA Shares Rural Housing Strategies Nationally

LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg-based organization is sharing strategies for helping survivors of sexual violence find safe housing in rural communities. Transitions of PA presented its experience at the National Sexual Assault Conference in Washington, DC.

Chief Executive Officer Mae-Ling Kranz and Chief Operating Officer Heather Over discussed challenges including affordable housing shortages, transportation difficulties, and geographic isolation. Their presentation highlighted partnerships with landlords, emergency shelter, and assistance finding permanent housing.

Kranz says stable housing helps survivors rebuild their lives. Transitions serves eight counties, providing confidential assistance through its 24-hour hotline at 1-800-850-7948. More information at transitionsofpa.org.