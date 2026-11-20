LEWISBURG — Transitions of PA in Lewisburg is celebrating Heather Shnyder’s 25 years of service to survivors of violent crimes.

The education and training specialist joined the nonprofit organization in October 2001 .

Shnyder has educated thousands of students, healthcare professionals and law enforcement personnel about domestic violence, sexual assault, and prevention. In 2009, she received Pennsylvania’s Victim Service Pathfinder Award for her educational outreach efforts.

CEO Mae-Ling Kranz praised Shnyder’s dedication to improving services for survivors throughout the region. Shnyder currently provides trauma-informed training for healthcare professionals and is returning to local high school classrooms to provide prevention education.