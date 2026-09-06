Transitions Marks 50 Years With Lewisburg Celebration

LEWISBURG — Transitions, based in Lewisburg, will celebrate 50 years of service with a community anniversary gathering next month. According to a Transitions of PA announcement, the free event will be Sunday, October 18, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The celebration at the Campus Theatre will feature historical displays, light hors d’oeuvres and drinks beginning at 1. A program at 1:45 will honor the organization’s past, celebrate its present and look toward its future. The afternoon will conclude with a “Cheers to 50 Years” cupcake celebration. More at transitionsofpa.org.