Tragic Snyder County Crash Claims Lewisburg Woman

WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY — A tragic two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Snyder County claimed the life of a 76-year-old Lewisburg woman. State police say Linda Farleman died after her minivan entered Route 522 and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The crash happened shortly before 9:45am east of Snyder Avenue. Farleman was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, where she later died. Her passenger, 45-year-old Esle Yoder of Winfield, and the other driver, 54-year-old Robert Wilkinson Junior of Beavertown, were also taken to Geisinger. No medical treatment information is available for them.