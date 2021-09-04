Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Columbia County Woman

WASHINGTONVILLE – A resisting arrest in Montour County last weekend. State troopers noticed a vehicle with several traffic violations August 28 around 10pm. During the course of the traffic stop, they say they found out the driver, 33-year-old Nelea Musselman of Orangeville, was wanted by police.

Troopers ordered her out of the vehicle, at which time they say she refused to comply. Musselman was subsequently removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. Charges of resisting arrest and the traffic violations have been filed.