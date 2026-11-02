Traffic Pattern Changes Coming To Route 54 Monday

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Drivers on Route 54 in Montour County will see traffic pattern changes beginning today (11/2) near the Liberty Valley Road intersection. PennDOT says crews will shift temporary barriers as work begins on the second stage of Mahoning Creek bridge rehabilitation.

Westbound Route 54 will return to two lanes, but left turns onto Liberty Valley Road will remain prohibited. Motorists heading toward Liberty Valley Road must stay in the right lane and turn onto Jerseytown Road to follow the detour.