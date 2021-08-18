Tornado, Flash Flood Watches for Valley

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and York. * Through late tonight. * Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. * Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time. However, some smaller creeks could exceed their banks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.